Cancer Survivors, Celebrities Tee Up For Dolphins Cancer Challenge Golf Tournament

AVENTURA CBSMiami) — Cancer survivors and celebrities teed up Friday for the second annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge golf tournament.

Hitting the greens for a good cause is an easy sell, and at Turnberry Isle in Miami, the DCC celebrity golf tournament brought out some of the biggest Dolphin names – past and present.

“That’s the beauty of the Miami Dolphins. These guys give it all on the field and certainly do what they can off the field. They understand what community is about,” said DCC Chairman Eric Feder.

“The event obviously is fantastic. Anytime we get a chance to do things like this, you kind of jump at the opportunity,” said Dolphins QB Matt Moore.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge raises money to battle cancer and, in its first six years, they raised $16.5 million with plenty more on the way. It’s money used to fight a disease which affects so many.

“My family, along with a lot of people, has been affected by cancer positively and negatively in terms of we’ve been able to have some family members get through it and some who didn’t,” said Dolphins Offensive Lineman Sam Young.

“My mom had cancer for about a year and a half. She just became cancer-free about two or three weeks ago, so it’s something that I hold dear to my heart and something that I’m passionate about,” said Dolphins QB Brandon Doughty.

This was truly a community event with representatives from all over helping out, including a few Florida Panthers.

“When a community like that comes together, it just shows how much everyone cares, just how much of a difference you can make,” said Panthers Defenseman Alex Petrovic.