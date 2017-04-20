Uncle Luke: “I Like Richt And I Like His Staff But I Like Lane Kiffin’s Better”

Famous rap artist and native South Floridian sports fan, Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his article in the New Times claiming FAU head coach Lane Kiffin has the best staff of all the Florida schools. They also discuss the University of Miami football program and its coaching staff.
On the Hurricanes coaching staff- “The honeymoon is about to be over. Getting Kendall Briles over there, I’m looking at the staff the guy put together compared to the rest of the staffs in the state.”
On Lane Kiffin- “In his conference he had the number one recruiting class. That means he’s going in there doing work.”
On Mark Richt and the Canes- “I was a big fan of Mark Richt from day one, but at the same time I’m a diehard Cane and I want to see them win. That’s the problem with the program right now, we keep hiring cookie cutter coaches. We’re in the tank because of all these boosters who didn’t care about the program back when but wanna get on it now.”
On Richt and Kiffin- “I like Richt and I like his staff but I like Lane Kiffin’s better.”
