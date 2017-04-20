State House Approves “PIP” Repeal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida House has overwhelmingly approved a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding “no fault” auto insurance system.
The debate now shifts to the Senate, where a similar measure has moved through one committee with less than three weeks left in the regular legislative session.
House members voted 89-29 to approve their version, filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach.
The bill would eliminate a requirement that motorists have personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage, which helps pay medical bills after accidents. Motorists instead would be required to have bodily injury coverage.
Grall said the bill would lead to a change in “personal responsibility” and would reduce auto insurance rates.
“It’s time to repeal PIP,” Grall said.
But opponent Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, said the changes would shift costs to health-insurance policies.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.