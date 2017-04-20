Rang: “Corn Elder Is Going To Surprise A Lot Of People When He Plays So Well In The NFL”

Senior NFL Draft Analyst for NFLDraftScout.com and CBS Sports, Rob Rang joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft. Listen as he discusses which prospects would be a good fit for the Dolphins at the 22nd pick.
On former Canes TE David Njoku- “I have David Njoku going in the first round to the New York Giants, which means the Dolphins would be passing on him.”
On who the Dolphins should take in the 1st Round- “For the Dolphins at 22, I think Taco Charlton makes a lot of sense for them. I think he will be on the board and it’s a big need for the Fins.”
On former Canes safety Corn Elder- “I think Corn Elder is going to surprise a lot of people when he plays so well in the NFL.”
