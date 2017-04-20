Paris Police Open Terrorism Probe After Deadly Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARIS, FRANCE (CBSMiami) — Police in Paris are investigating a shooting that targeted two police officers near one of the city’s popular landmarks.
French police said a man shot and killed a police officer while seriously injuring two other before police shot and killed him in Paris’s Champs-Elysees shopping district late Thursday evening.
The French Interior ministry says the gunman emerged from a car and deliberately targeted the officers who were inside a police vehicle near a subway station.
Police shot and killed the gunman shortly after the attack, and said he was known to authorities.
Officers are also investigating reports of shots fired near the scene about an hour after the first incident.
At the White House, President Donald Trump offered his condolences and condemned the shooting as an apparent act of terrorism during a join press conference with Italy’s prime minister.
“Again, it’s happening, it seems….A very, very terrible thing happening in the world today,” said President Trump.
So far, French police have not confirmed the incident was terror-related, but have opened a terrorism investigation.
French President Francois Holland spoke shortly after the shooting.
“I am deeply sad tonight,” said the president.
Police have ordered tourists to return to their hotel rooms. The shooting comes just three days before the first round of balloting in France’s presidential election.
Click here to watch live coverage of the investigation into the shooting.