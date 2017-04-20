North Korea Ratchets Up Anti-US Rhetoric

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea continues to intensify.

Overnight, Pyongyang issued a warning to America. This after fighter jets from the U.S. and South Korea continued to conduct joint military exercises on the Korean peninsula.

“The purpose of this exercise specifically is to strengthen the cooperation between the U.S. and the Koreans in order to provide a combat-like scenario as real as possible,” said Air Force Lt. Christopher Villanueva.

The threat of a real war got slightly closer to reality when North Korea warned of a “super mighty pre-emptive strike” that would wipe out America.

The Pentagon has announced that it will conduct two tests next month of a missile defense system it’s setting up in South Korea.

The Trump administration said previous administrations have tried to buy off rogue regimes with nuclear ambitions. The say President Donald Trump won’t make those same mistakes with North Korea or Iran.

“An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and take the world along with it,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The U.S. is conducting a 90 review of the Iran nuclear deal despite acknowledging that Tehran is complying with the deal. Tillerson said more sanctions could be coming because Iran is a state sponsor or terrorism.

“The evidence is clear: Iran’s provocative actions threaten the United States, the region, and the world,” he said.

Thursday morning Iran’s foreign minister called the U.S. accusations “worn out” and said America must live up to its obligations. The Obama administration kept Iran’s sponsor of terrorism away from the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear deal saying it would make it hard to get a deal. Tillerson says that was a mistake.