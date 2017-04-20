Missing Migrant Activist Found Beaten In Mexico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MEXICO CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A U.S. border rights activist was found on the outskirts of Mexico City after sending a Facebook live message saying people were trying to kill him and he was left stranded.
A Mexican federal official said the person found beaten was Hugo Castro. He is a member of the migrant defense group Border Angels.
The federal prosecutors’ office said Castro had suffered several contusions, and had been taken to a hospital for treatment. The office said he was in stable condition.
Castro was found after an anonymous caller tipped police he was in Tlalnepantla, just north of Mexico City.
He had sent a Facebook live message on April 13th, saying he was stuck on a highway and unidentified people were trying to kill him.
