Miami Gardens Murder Suspect Found At Interstate Rest Stop

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A wanted murder suspect is behind bars in connection to a shooting in Miami Gardens that left one person dead.

Agricultural Law Enforcement arrested Emmanuel Saint Fleur at an Interstate 10 rest stop in Madison County on Wednesday.

Officers working at an inspection station in the area were told there was a stolen truck that had just passed through an inspection station. Officers reached the truck and identified the driver as 34-year-old Saint Fleur from Miami.

When officers asked him about the truck, Fleur reportedly told officers he had stolen the vehicle from a former employer in Fort Lauderdale and told them there was a gun in the truck – also stolen, police said.

Officers say Fleur then went on to confess he shot two people in South Florida. He was arrested shortly after.

Authorities said one person died due to the shooting near N.W. 17th Place at 157th Street. Another person was wounded and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke to Fleur’s father on Tuesday – the day of the shooting. Fleur’s father Emmanuel plead for his son to turn himself in.

“If you watching,” he said, “you are putting me in a difficult situation. I am a sick man and I am scared.”

Miami Gardens Police have not identified the victims or said what prompted the shooting.

Emmanuel did say his son has been troubled lately because of family issues. He said his son had not been in trouble before. A check of records in Miami-Dade County showed no arrest for Emmanuel Saint-Fleur.

Following his arrested, Fleur was taken to Madison County Jail where he is being held on no bond. He will be extradited to Miami-Dade County.