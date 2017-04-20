Miami Dolphins 2017 Schedule Features Four Nationally Televised Games

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL released the full 2017 schedule on Thursday, which means we now know when every Miami Dolphins game will take place and who they’ll be playing each week.

As always, Miami will face each of their AFC East opponents twice; once at home and once on the road.

When the teams that the Dolphins will be playing this season were released it became clear that Miami will have another tough schedule, at least at first glance.

Still, the Dolphins are coming off of a 10-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Head coach Adam Gase did a great job in his first season of establishing a hard-working, accountable culture and the players responded in a great way.

The Dolphins will open and close the regular season at home, which is not a bad draw for Miami.

Week 1 will see the Fins host cross-state Tampa Bay, an interesting matchup of ascending teams from the same neck of the woods.

Miami will then host Buffalo for the Week 17 regular season finale on New Years Eve.

The Dolphins will play the Bills twice in December, traveling up to chilly Western New York for a Week 15 mid-December showdown.

During Miami’s final six games, four of them will be against the Bills and Patriots.

Additionally, the Dolphins will face both Super Bowl teams from last season. They play the Patriots twice and they will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in their brand new retractable roof stadium.

It’s also worth noting that the Dolphins may be getting back into the NFL’s good graces.

Miami will play four nationally televised games this season, with two coming on Monday Night Football (at Carolina and vs New England), one on a Thursday night (at Baltimore) and one on a Sunday night (home vs Oakland).

Here is Miami’s full 2017 schedule:

Preseason Week 1: Thursday, August 10- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins 7 p.m. (on CBS4)

Preseason Week 2: Thursday, August 17- Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins 7 p.m. (on CBS4)

Preseason Week 3: Thursday, August 24- Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles 7 p.m. (on CBS4)

Preseason Week 4: Thursday, August 31- Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. (on CBS4)

___

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th- Dolphins vs. Bucs 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th- Dolphins @ Chargers 4 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th- Dolphins @ Jets 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st- Dolphins vs. Saints (In London) 9:30 a.m.

Week 5: Sunday, October 8th- Dolphins vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th- Dolphins @ Falcons 1 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd- Dolphins vs. Jets 1 p.m.

Week 8: Thursday, October 26th- Dolphins @ Ravens 8:25 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th- Dolphins vs. Raiders 8:30 p.m.

Week 10: Monday, November 13th- Dolphins @ Panthers 8:30 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th- BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, November 26th- Dolphins @ Patriots 1 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd- Dolphins vs. Broncos 1 p.m.

Week 14: Monday, December 11th- Dolphins vs. Patriots 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th- Dolphins @ Bills 1 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th- Dolphins @ Kansas City 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st- Dolphins vs. Bills 1 p.m.

CBS4 will once again be the television home of the Miami Dolphins and will carry all four preseason games and THIS MANY regular season games.

On the radio airwaves, the games will be carried on Sports Radio 560 WQAM and KISS 99.9.