Man Accused In Deadly Beating Of Dog Bonds Out Of Jail

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who reportedly confessed to slapping and choking a Yorkie, which later died from its injuries, remained silent as he has bonded out of jail.

Sigman Hernandez, 40, turned himself into Miami Beach police 24 hours after they released a security video to the media which showed him taking something out of his car and leaving it by a column on the second-floor parking lot of a Publix on Miami Beach on August 7th.

An employee stumbled upon the tiny, tortured Yorkie, who police named “Lily.”

Officers took the badly injured dog to the Doral Centre Animal Hospital Emergency and Trauma Center.

An X-ray revealed Lily had several broken ribs and significant swelling in her neck.

The veterinary staff also noted that Lily had bloodshot red eyes and neck swelling which was a strong indication she may have been strangled.

“She never regained consciousness. We helped control her pain, tried to keep her stable,” Dr. Joy Carter said

The eight-pound Yorkie didn’t make it.

A coworker of Hernandez recognized the delivery sign on top of his car and called the dispatcher.

“I call my boss, ‘Look this is the guy in the video.’ He called the pizza place, take all the information, he called the police,” said Marielle Delarosa of Bros Delivery.

She said Hernandez worked for them as a delivery driver for about three months.

During questioning, Hernandez reportedly told the detectives that he hit the dog because it had vomited in his car.

He’s now facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges.