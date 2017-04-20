Dade Democrats Call For Artiles Resignation Following Racist Remarks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Arguing that there is never an excuse for racism or misogyny, Miami-Dade’s Democratic Party is demanding the resignation of Miami Senator Frank Artiles.

Artiles has been chastised for using a form of the “n-word” during an exchange with two African-American colleagues. On Wednesday, he apologized on the Senate floor saying his intention in using it was benign.

That’s not good enough for Democrats who rallied Thursday morning at his district office on SW 128th Street. They called for him to resign from his position because it was “the only appropriate measure for an elected official who has deeply wounded the diverse community in his district.”

A second rally is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Community leaders from District 40 will gather at the Bethel Church, at 14440 Lincoln Boulevard, to “share their disgust” over his comments and “call for him to be held accountable for his reprehensible words and actions.”

Artiles has tried to explain his behavior as cultural, he’s said that’s the way people speak in Hialeah, where he grew up.

Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon, whose district borders Hialeah, took issue with that.

“It is not acceptable in Hialeah for that to happen,” Braynon said. “It is not how they talk in Hialeah.”

Republican Sen. Rene Garcia, who represents Hialeah also took offense.

“My constituents and I would agree that this language is simply unacceptable. Senator Artiles owes the residents of Hialeah an apology for unfairly associating them with this kind of behavior,” he said in a written statement.

“State Senator Artiles has disgraced the Florida Senate, Miami-Dade County, and his office. He must resign,” said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson who said Artiles was “a racist man who lacks respect for people of color and who has no regard for the feelings of his constituents.”