CBS Poll Reveals Support For Pot Reaches New High

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s April 20th, or 420, a date long considered to be National Weed Day.
A CBS News poll released Thursday morning shows the number of Americans in favor of legalizing marijuana has reached a new high.
Sixty-one percent of Americans think pot should be legal. It’s a five-point increase over last year.
More than half of all states have legalized medical marijuana.
Eight states, along with the District of Columbia, allow marijuana for recreational purposes.
The poll also shows 71 percent of Americans do not think the federal government should try to stop its sale and use in those states.
Even among those who think marijuana should be illegal, only half think the federal government should get involved with the states.
This sentiment cuts across party lines: Majorities of Republicans (63 percent), Democrats (76 percent) and independents (72 percent) oppose the federal government trying to stop marijuana use in these states.
Sixty-five percent of Americans think marijuana is less dangerous than most other drugs, and only 23 percent think legalizing marijuana leads to an increase violent crime.
Generally, most Americans (69 percent) think habitual drug use should be treated as an addiction and mental health problem rather than a criminal offense. Even most Americans who oppose legalizing marijuana think so. Majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents all agree.
For the full story with full results and methods, visit CBSNews.com
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/support-for-marijuana-legalization-at-all-time-high