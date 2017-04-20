Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 19-Month-Old Punched In Stomach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother is behind bars as is her boyfriend after police he said punched her 19-month-old child.

The sickening crime came to light when police said Tyquan Spencer got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend’s aunt.

According to the arrest report, Scarlett Ruiz’s aunt confronted Spencer about him hitting the child.

The report states Spencer “became enraged and belligerent” at Ruiz’s aunt.

The aunt, who is also their neighbor, told Spencer “I don’t have to listen to this” and retreated to her apartment.

Spencer allegedly kicked the aunt’s door open, splintering it beyond repair. She called for help as Spencer walked away.

Police found Spencer in the vicinity and took him into custody.

The report goes on to detail the downright disgusting damage done to the toddler.

Police said the 19-month-old’s older sibling witnessed Spencer, who was home alone with the children, punch the toddler.

The child was punched so hard they threw up and their small intestine was perforated. The toddler underwent emergency surgery. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Spencer is being charged with aggravated child abuse causing bodily harm and criminal mischief.

Ruiz is being charged with one count of child neglect causing great bodily harm.