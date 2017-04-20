Yorkie’s Owner Says It’s An Easter Miracle His Dog Survived Close Encounter With Gator

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton dog owner is sharing the incredible story of how his Yorkshire terrier survived an alligator attack.
Anthony Monti says “Lilly” was near a lake behind his home when the gator pounced.
It tried to drag the dog into the water.
Lilly got away, somehow, but not before the gator tore up her back side.
The vet who treated Lilly says it’s one of the worst cases she’s seen.
“When she got here, her whole body was exposed and her insides were coming out, so she knows she was saved,” said Lindsay Butzner, who works at the Clint Moore Animal Hospital.
Lilly’s owner is calling her survival a miracle.
“I had the wildlife commission come here this morning to file,” Monti said. “Showed the wounds and he doesn’t understand how she survived the attack and how she got away. So we’re calling her our Easter miracle baby.”
A trapper is expected to come out and try to catch the gator.