WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Yorkie’s Owner Says It’s An Easter Miracle His Dog Survived Close Encounter With Gator

April 20, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Alligator Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton dog owner is sharing the incredible story of how his Yorkshire terrier survived an alligator attack.

Anthony Monti says “Lilly” was near a lake behind his home when the gator pounced.

It tried to drag the dog into the water.

Lilly got away, somehow, but not before the gator tore up her back side.

The vet who treated Lilly says it’s one of the worst cases she’s seen.

“When she got here, her whole body was exposed and her insides were coming out, so she knows she was saved,” said Lindsay Butzner, who works at the Clint Moore Animal Hospital.

Lilly’s owner is calling her survival a miracle.

“I had the wildlife commission come here this morning to file,” Monti said. “Showed the wounds and he doesn’t understand how she survived the attack and how she got away. So we’re calling her our Easter miracle baby.”

A trapper is expected to come out and try to catch the gator.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia