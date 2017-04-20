The Big Question: Will Bundling Save You Money?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Services seem to rely on bundling cable, internet and even landlines but the big question is – will it save you money.

It turns out bundling typically is the best way to go. The more you use from a company, the better deal you’ll get.

The idea from the provider is if they get a customer to buy in on more services, they’ll be less likely to walk away. It’s called the stickiness effect.

The discount comes on the front end and the best deals usually go to new customers.

So, how does a long-time customer find cost savings?

What companies don’t advertise is that your bill is open to negotiation. It costs companies to process customers when they come and leave and come and leave, so they’re willing to pass that savings on to you.

First, you need to know how valuable you are as a customer.

If you have a bundle plan, a company is more likely going to want to keep you too since they have more to lose.

Most of us, we can be passive, and don’t think about bargaining for our bill or don’t want to but if you’re up for a phone call and you’re willing to negotiate and say you’re ready to walk away, customer service representatives are typically authorized to slash your bill by 10 to 15 percent.

At the very least, you may get some extra premium channels thrown in for a month or two.

Every year when tax time rolls around, it’s a good idea to check your bill to make sure you know what you’re paying for.

Take a look at it now, maybe it’ll be time to haggle your bill.