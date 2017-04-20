April The Giraffe Live Stream Coming To An End

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSMiami) — After over 8 billion viewing minutes, and 1.2 million people tuning in for the live birth, the giraffe cam that began the worldwide phenomenon and brought you Oliver, April and their calf will be coming to an end.

Animal Adventure Park has confirmed the life giraffe cam will go dark on Friday, April 21 at 4:30 pm EST.

Park owner Jordan Patch, veterinarian Dr. Tim, Corey and zookeeper Alyssa will assemble in April’s pen to say goodbye on the camera to the millions of viewers who have watched the feed non-stop.

Before it goes dark, you can still watch the live stream of April, Oliver and their calf on the CBSMiami Facebook Page.

Park officials say although the giraffe cam will no longer be available, there are other ways to stay up to date including the park’s Facebook page, and a text alert system that provides subscribers exclusive content and weekly updates.

The team will also conduct periodic Facebook Live chats and the YouTube page will be updated with content as available.

“We know the giraffe cam will be missed by many, but we assure you there will be many other ways to keep up with April, Oliver and their calf and we will keep you updated on those opportunities,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “We are gearing up now for a new season and our opening day on May 13, we encourage fans to come out and visit the giraffe family and all of our other fantastic animals and exhibits. We would like to thank the millions of supporters that have made this journey fun, engaging and magical for so many throughout the world. We are eternally grateful for every person that tuned in and shared a part of their lives with all of us at Animal Adventure Park.”

The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views since February.

More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.

Animal Adventure is an interactive, educational animal park located in the hills of Harpursville, NY, which is 15 minutes outside of Binghamton, NY. The park’s mission is to communicate an appreciation for living things through the use of the human senses and to educate guests about the lives of its animal ambassadors.