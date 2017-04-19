Trump Declares Georgia Democrats Are ‘Failing’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Trump says Democrats in Georgia are “failing” after a congressional election that’s now headed to a runoff.
Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia’s 6th District. Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, finished a distant second, qualifying for the June 20 runoff.
Trump tweeted Wednesday:
The Hollywood reference follows Trump’s previous assertion that the media is backing Ossoff.
Last week, Republicans pulled out a victory in Kansas in a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Mike Pompeo, now CIA director.
