South Florida’s 2nd Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now in business.
Trulieve opened the doors Wednesday on a new facility in Northwest Miami-Dade, just east of Miami International Airport.
It’s the company’s first South Florida location, and fifth one in the state.
A different company has been growing marijuana in Southwest Miami-Dade for a few months.
Trulieve says it’s working on two more locations in Miami-Dade and several in Broward.
The dispensary has round-the-clock security.
Medical marijuana is legally available to patients with certain conditions, but it must be prescribed by a doctor who’s authorized by the state.