WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

South Florida’s 2nd Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens

April 19, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now in business.

Trulieve opened the doors Wednesday on a new facility in Northwest Miami-Dade, just east of Miami International Airport.

It’s the company’s first South Florida location, and fifth one in the state.

A different company has been growing marijuana in Southwest Miami-Dade for a few months.

Trulieve says it’s working on two more locations in Miami-Dade and several in Broward.

The dispensary has round-the-clock security.

Medical marijuana is legally available to patients with certain conditions, but it must be prescribed by a doctor who’s authorized by the state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia