Arrest Made In Dog’s Fatal Beating

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal beating of a dog.
Sigman Hernandez is being charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure/kill.
The dog, who police named “Lily,” was found left for dead on the second floor of a Publix parking garage in Miami Beach.
Officers used a thick piece of cardboard to stabilize the Yorkie and transport it to the Doral Centre Animal Hospital Emergency and Trauma Center.
An X-ray revealed Lily had several broken ribs and significant swelling in her neck.
The veterinary staff also noted that Lily had bloodshot red eyes, which in conjunction with the neck swelling, was a strong indication she may have been strangled.
“She never regained consciousness. We helped control her pain, tried to keep her stable,” Dr. Joy Carter said
But the eight-pound Yorkie was so badly abused she didn’t make it.