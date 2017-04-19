‘Marlins Man’ Helps Family Of Trooper Nearly Killed On The Job

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Holding back tears, the wife of Trooper Carlos Rosario hung on to their sons Carlos and Joshua, speaking out for the first time since her husband was nearly killed.

“All I ask for is for prayers. I’m asking for him to come home and we can be a family again just be home together with my boys,” said his wife Ana Rosario.

The family spoke out for the first time after the 12-year veteran was nearly killed. He had been outside his car on the shoulder conducting a traffic stop on the westbound lanes near NW 107th Avenue when he was struck by an out of control car.

Carlos has been in the hospital since St. Patrick’s Day. His family by his side, they spoke about being overwhelmed by the love and support of the community.

“He is doing better. Day by day. He is going to have his good days and bad days but he is getting much better,” said his son Carlos Rosario.

“The troopers have been 2nd family to us. They have been watching over us day and night,” said his second son Joshua Rosario.

Also watching, was Lawrence Levy, known as the ‘Marlins Man.’ He was on Andy Slater’s sports radio show.

Levy shared his story, having been sick, paralyzed and in a wheelchair for six months. He says he connected with Carlos Rosario’s story and wanted to help.

“First, I know what he is thinking and I went through it. Second, there’s hope for the future. Third, I checked his go GoFundMe page and I saw that he was $12,000 short so today I’m donating $12,000 dollars to meet their goal of $75,000.

Rosario is not the first person Levy has helped. He has been on a crusade nationwide trying to help first responders in need.

For the Rosario family, it is the kind of support that gives them hope as they anxiously wait to see when the 40-year-old trooper will be well enough to go home.

If Levy has a say, they will be going to a Marlin’s game with the whole family.