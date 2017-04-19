Facebook Live Video Lands Woman In Jail

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Posting on social media is a great way to share with your family and friends what you’re up to – except when it isn’t.
Markesha Wilkerson, 18, found that out the hard way. On Monday, she appeared in a Facebook Live video from a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, smiling and laughing with a person in a mouse costume.
Problem is – she was wanted by the cops. Tipped off by the video, Polk County sheriff’s deputies moved in and arrested Wilkerson for violation of probation on a gun charge and failure to appear.
She’s now being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.
