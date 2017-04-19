Actress Julia Roberts Named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’

April 19, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Julia Roberts, People Magazine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.

People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

