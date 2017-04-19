Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Just days after jurors acquitted Aaron Hernandez of a double murder, the ex-NFL star has committed suicide in prison.
Hernandez was found hanging in his cell overnight at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.
Here is the message sent out by Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction:
On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.
Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window.
Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.
In his latest trial, the jury found Hernandez not guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. It did, however, convict him of a single charge: unlawful possession of a gun.
The judge sentenced him to an additional four to five years in prison, separate from his existing life sentence that he’s serving for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.
Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. About six weeks after Furtado and de Abreu were killed, Hernandez signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots and went on to play another season before Lloyd was killed. He was cut from the team shortly after he was arrested in Lloyd’s killed in June 2013.
