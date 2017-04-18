Woman Accused Of Burning Boy’s Chest With Hot Iron

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A mother of three was taken into custody after she allegedly burned her nine-year-old son for being forgetful.

Tamecha Jean is suspected of burning him with a hot iron.

“It’s just outrageous to use a hot iron as a type of punishment. It seems more like a type of torture,” said Capt. Al Xiques with the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Investigators say Jean burned the boy twice on the chest after she became infuriated that he forgot some paperwork at school. Detectives say she told them she was holding the iron and whipping him with a belt and it may have happened by mistake.

“Maybe she accidental burned him twice while trying to spank him with a belt,” said Xiques.

Jean made two court appearances, facing a charge of aggravated child abuse. In the first one, her attorney asked she be released on a $1,500 bond but prosecutors argued for more.

“I’m sorry, the violence alleged in this case is just so aggravating that it completely outweighs any mitigating factors, your honor. I’m going to be requesting a $20 thousand bond,” said Prosecutor Eric Linder.

Judge Christopher Pole had his own plan. She would not have to put up any money.

What I’m going to do is, I’m going to release her ROR to Level 2 pre-trial, released with a monitor. I’m going to ask pre-trial to wave the cost of a pre-trial monitor. She is to have no contact in any form or manner with her three children until further order of the family court division,” said Judge Pole.

At her appearance in family court the judge said she can have supervised visits with two of her children but can have no contact with the little boy who was burned.

“Your honor, the child is fearful of his mother,” said a prosecutor. “We would ask for no contact with the mother. He is afraid of his mother.”

CBS4’s Ted Scouten tried speaking to Jean’s girlfriend at the courthouse. She said nothing but did take a moment to flip them off while going down the escalator.