Woman Accused Of Burning Boy’s Chest With Hot Iron

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A woman was taken into custody after she reportedly burned a nine-year-old for being forgetful.
On Monday, Pembroke Pines police and Broward Sheriff’s investigators checked out a tip from an abuse hotline line.
In talking with 32-year-old Tamecha Jean they reportedly learned that she burned the boy’s chest with a hot iron because he forgot some paperwork at school.
Jean was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. The boy and two of his siblings were placed in the custody of protective services.