Trump Admin Working With Allies To Pressure North Korea

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration is working to reassure allies that the U.S. will do all it can to ensure North Korea stops its nuclear and ballistic missile program.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Japan to deliver a message to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
“The United States will continue to work with Japan and all of our allies in the region, including South Korea, to confront the most ominous threat posing this region of the world, the regime in North Korea,” he said.
The Vice President said the first goal is to use diplomatic and economic pressure to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea tried to test a missile on Sunday, but it failed in a fiery explosion. Now a top official in Pyongyang is promising ‘weekly’ missile tests.
President Donald Trump says he’s working closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping to lean on North Korea to stop its nuclear program. China released trade data last week which shows it has actually increased trade with North Korea by nearly 40 percent this year.
On Tuesday, Trump will shift his focus to domestic jobs when he signs an Executive Order to discourage companies from hiring low-wage foreign workers.