Tax Day Specials, Freebies, & Deals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Filing your taxes is not very fun, especially if you owe Uncle Sam, but getting free stuff is! There are numerous discounts and freebies available on April 18th to help make the day a little brighter for everyone.

The tax day freebie has become something of a modern tradition as corporations angle for new customers by dangling promotions on the federal deadline for filing tax returns.

Tax day freebies range the gamut from free food to discounted services, with the most topical coming from Office Depot, which is offering free shredding on five pounds of documents.

Here are some of 2017’s tax day freebies:

Bob Evans: The chain is offering 30 percent off carry-out or dine-in meals with this coupon.

Boston Market: The prepared-food purveyor is selling a half-chicken meal with two sides, cornbread, a fountain drink and a cookie for $10.40.

Hooters: Kids 12 and younger eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more for each free kids meal. Some locations have this dine-in-only deal Saturday through Tuesday and others have it only Tuesday. Find participating locations here.

JetBlue: If you owe money to the IRS, you can enter JetBlue’s tax-return drawing. The company is giving away 1,000 one-way flights at JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com.

Office Depot: If you’re ready to get rid of old documents, Office Depot is offering five pounds of free shredding. The coupon is good until April 29.

McDonald’s: While it’s not a national promotion, some restaurants will be selling a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for a penny if customers buy one at the regular price. The promotion is good at participating Florida restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Indian River, Collier, Hendry, Lee and Charlotte counties.

P.F. Chang’s: The Chinese-food chain is offering 20 percent off takeout orders with the promo code TAXDAY through April 18.

Sonic Drive In: Burger fans can buy their cheeseburgers at half price at Sonic on April 18.

Sonny’s BBQ: In honor of Tax Day, Sonny’s has an IRS — Irresistible Ribs Special — with half-price Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinners for dine-in and takeout. No coupon is needed.

World of Beer: This deal is called a “beer refund.” Get a free select draught or $5 off your check on Tax Day at participating locations.

Planet Fitness: From Saturday, April 15 to Saturday, April 22, consumers can receive a free HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness location. De-stressers need only bring in a coupon available on PlanetFitness.com (starting April 15) before relaxing their cares away.