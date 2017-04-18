Space Station Supply Ship To Honor John Glenn

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) — A supply ship for the International Space Station, will honor astronaut John Glenn when it blasts off Tuesday.
A mighty Atlas rocket is providing the lift, just as it did for Glenn 55 years ago.
The unmanned rocket is poised to blast off at 11:11 a.m. from Cape Canaveral, carrying a commercial cargo ship named the S.S. John Glenn.
Following Glenn’s death in December, Orbital ATK asked his widow, Annie, for permission to use his name for the spacecraft.
Glenn, an original Mercury 7 astronaut, became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He returned to orbit in the space shuttle in 1998 at age 77, the oldest person ever to fly in space.
Tuesday’s launch will also be the first time, cameras will provide live 360-degree video of a rocket heading toward space.
NASA will provide the 360 stream Tuesday as an unmanned Atlas rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a capsule full of space station supplies. The stream will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. liftoff and continue until the rocket is out of sight.
The four fisheye lens cameras are located at the periphery of the pad, about 300 feet (100 meters) from the rocket. A computer in a blast-proof box will stitch together the images for a full, in-the-round view. There will be about a minute lag time.
