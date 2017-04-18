Searels On Canes: “We Are Going To Have Some Really Good Competition”

Miami Hurricanes offensive line coach, Stacy Searels joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss spring ball and expectations from his unit for the upcoming season.
On Miami’s o-line- “We get all these guys together and we are going to have some really good competition. We are going to get the best guys out there. The o-line is a developmental position and you usually don’t play freshman and if you do you are in trouble, so I’m going to hold my judgment until we get these guys on the field.”
On the purpose of spring practice- “That’s what spring is about, correcting what you did wrong last year.”
On versatile players- “The more positions a guy can play the more valuable he is.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook