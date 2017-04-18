Postal Worker Reportedly Robbed Bank To Support Ex-Wife, Girlfriend

April 18, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Bank Of America, Bank Robbery, Postal Worker

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A U.S. Postal worker reportedly had a very illegal side job – bank robber.

George Murillo, 40, reportedly told FBI agents he’s been in a “desperate financial situation” as the sole provider for two families, that of his ex-wife and his girlfriend.

Court documents show Murillo’s ex-wife told him she would be evicted if he didn’t pay the rent, but he had just spent his money on a car and a gun for his girlfriend. So he reportedly decided his only option was to rob a Bank of America.

A GPS-tracking device in the money led to his arrest.

A judge ordered him held Monday in jail.

