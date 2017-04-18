Prince William, Lady Gaga Take On Mental Health Stigma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami/AP) — Prince William brought singer Lady Gaga on board in his work to persuade people to have an open mind about mental health and quash the stigma associated with it.
The heir to the throne released a video on Tuesday in which he speaks with the pop superstar in a FaceTime call from his home in London to her home in Los Angeles.
William says it is “time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health. It’s the same as physical health.”
Lady Gaga says that talking more openly about mental health would allow people to feel like “we are not hiding anymore.”
William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry have made mental health a focus of their charitable work.
