One Dead In Miami Gardens Shooting

April 18, 2017 7:52 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person is dead after a massive police presence descended on a Miami Gardens neighborhood overnight.

Police confirmed that they were responding to reports of shots fired at 15740 NW 17th Place.

A perimeter was set up around that address with officers in tactical gear going street by street.

Just after 7 a.m. Chopper4 spotted a tarp covered body in front of a home.

A second person was transferred from an ambulance to an air rescue helicopter which lifted off.

This is a developing story, check back for additional information.

