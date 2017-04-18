One Dead In Miami Gardens Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person is dead after a massive police presence descended on a Miami Gardens neighborhood overnight.
Police confirmed that they were responding to reports of shots fired at 15740 NW 17th Place.
A perimeter was set up around that address with officers in tactical gear going street by street.
Just after 7 a.m. Chopper4 spotted a tarp covered body in front of a home.
A second person was transferred from an ambulance to an air rescue helicopter which lifted off.
This is a developing story, check back for additional information.