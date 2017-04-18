Lee On Spoelstra: “Whatever You Give Him, He’s Going To Make That Team Competitive”

April 18, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, Michael Lee, NBA

interviews wqam Lee On Spoelstra: Whatever You Give Him, Hes Going To Make That Team Competitive

Yahoo! Sports Senior NBA writer, Michael Lee joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Heat and their amazing up-and-down season. They also talk about Carmelo Anthony coming to Miami and the NBA Playoffs. Also discussed is the possibility of both James Johnson and Dion Waiters returning to the Heat next season.

On David Fizdale’s rant- “It is desperation. They’re overmatched. I still don’t think it will help them pull out a game.”

On Isaiah Thomas- “I give him credit for putting on a uniform.”

On Giannis Antetokounmpo- “A guy that’s going to be competing in the MVP discussion in a couple of years.”

On Dwyane Wade- “I think he’s going to have a game where he reminds you that he’s a hall of famer.”

On Carmelo Anthony to the Heat- “I’m not sure what that does. I’m not sure if he elevates you. I don’t think it would be a union that would be beneficial to either side.”

On Erik Spoelstra- “Whatever you give him he’s going to make that team competitive.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Big O Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia