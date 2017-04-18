Lee On Spoelstra: “Whatever You Give Him, He’s Going To Make That Team Competitive”

Yahoo! Sports Senior NBA writer, Michael Lee joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Heat and their amazing up-and-down season. They also talk about Carmelo Anthony coming to Miami and the NBA Playoffs. Also discussed is the possibility of both James Johnson and Dion Waiters returning to the Heat next season.
On David Fizdale’s rant- “It is desperation. They’re overmatched. I still don’t think it will help them pull out a game.”
On Isaiah Thomas- “I give him credit for putting on a uniform.”
On Giannis Antetokounmpo- “A guy that’s going to be competing in the MVP discussion in a couple of years.”
On Dwyane Wade- “I think he’s going to have a game where he reminds you that he’s a hall of famer.”
On Carmelo Anthony to the Heat- “I’m not sure what that does. I’m not sure if he elevates you. I don’t think it would be a union that would be beneficial to either side.”
On Erik Spoelstra- “Whatever you give him he’s going to make that team competitive.”
