In The Recruiting Huddle: Teriq Phillips – St. Thomas Aquinas

PLAYER: Teriq Phillips

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: It happens every year at this school. A prospect who has been around and waiting for his chance, is given that opportunity and ends up turning heads. That is the type of program the Raiders have – where some of the athletes who are playing second and third team could easily be starting and grabbing headlines at other programs across the area. The younger brother of former Raider Devante Peete (Louisville), Phillips is certainly fun to watch, He catches, runs outstanding patterns and is going to push very hard for extensive playing time on a team loaded – up and down the roster. His work in the offseason has shown what he is all about. He is someone who gets open and has the speed and quickness to extend the play into the end zone. Phillips is going to be a prospect who will pick up interest all spring and summer.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4190301/teriq-phillips