Hyde On Free Agency: “The Options Look Fairly Unlimited For The Heat”

Sun Sentinel sports columnist, Dave Hyde joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat exit interviews and season as a whole. They also talk about the Heat picture of bunny ears and what Pat Riley should do in the offseason. He also talks about Carmelo Anthony and then we play “Pick-A-Side Hyde”.
On the Heat’s bunny pictures- “I’m tragically un-hip but that looked rather suspicious to me.”
On Miami in free agency- “The options look fairly unlimited for the Heat. When Gordon Hayward is your top free agent, that shows you something.”
On what Dave would do in free agency- “I’d take Dion [Waiters] and JJ [James Johnson]. Carmelo [Anthony] was a nice guy to get three years ago. In the right situation he’d be great but with the price and age and being scarred in New York, I don’t know about that.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook