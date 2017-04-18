Body Of Florida College Student Found Behind Boca Raton Restaurant

April 18, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Boca Raton, Body Found, Lynn University

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — A college student from New Jersey has been found behind a Boca Raton restaurant.

Police say they’ve identified a body found behind a South Florida restaurant as that of an 18-year-old Lynn University student.

Local news outlets are reporting that security and cleaning workers found Shayan Mortazavi’s body behind a Boca Raton restaurant early Saturday morning.

Boca Raton police told reporters that Mortazavi’s injuries were consistent with a fall, but they’ve offered no other details.

Authorities say an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

University officials said in a statement that Mortazavi was from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and was a freshman who had expressed an interest in film and journalism.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia