Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Miami

Earth Day is meant as a day to celebrate our Earth and all it has to offer us. The day was originally set in the 1970s as part of the modern environmental movement. This year’s Earth Day takes place on Saturday, April 22. From educational events, to clean ups, or simply enjoying nature, these five Miami venues are sure to provide the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day.

Miami Seaquarium 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

(305) 361-5705

www.miamiseaquarium.com Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017 through Sunday, April 23, 2017 Hosting a four events, all ‘4 earth’, over four days, Miami Seaquarium is the ultimate place to celebrate Earth Day in Miami. The events start on Thursday, April 20 and run through Sunday, April 23. Earth Day celebration events include 4earth Biology By the Bay featuring a lecture by a South Florida Marine Biologist, 4earth Mini Film Festival showcasing Beneath the Waves short films, 4earth Lionfish Derby featuring a fun afternoon of Lionfish jewelry making, music and food, and 4earth Beach Cleanup which is of course focused on cleaning up local beaches. For more information on their Earth Day 2017 events visit their event page. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden 2000 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-7256

www.mbgarden.org Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. Miami Beach Botanical Garden will be hosting their Earth Day Celebration in the Garden on Friday, April 21 starting at 2 p.m. This is a fun and great way to celebrate Earth Day. There will be music, yoga, educational seminars, plant sale, showing of the National Geographic Film Feature “Before the Flood”, and a variety of green vendors selling everything from food to environmentally friendly art. For the latest updates on the event and the garden’s follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Pinecrest Gardens 11000 Red Road

Pinecrest, FL 33156

(305) 669-6990

www.pinecrestgardens.org Date: Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted on Sunday, April 23 from 12 to 4 p.m., the Earth Day Festival put on by the Village of Pinecrest at the Pinecrest Gardens is a don’t miss family event. This is a free event and open to the public. It will feature workshops, food demos, planting activities & sales, an eco-fashion show, food, performances by local schools, a variety of crafts for kids and much more. For more information be sure to follow the Pinecrest Gardens on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Related: Top Hiking Trails In South Florida

Jungle Island 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 400-7000

www.facebook.com/jungleisland While they are not hosting a specific Earth Day event, Jungle Island is a great day to celebrate Earth Day since you can immerse yourself in nature and learn about numerous animals. Some don’t miss exhibits include Manu Encounter, Orangutan School, Kangaroo Konnection, Petting Barn, and the Posing Area (to take a picture with a parrot). On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Jungle Island will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for pricing and other information. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram for the latest updates.