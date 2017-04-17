Winderman On Bosh: “I Think Chris Has Moved On In His Life”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s future now that the season is over for them. They also talk about Chris Bosh’s comments while appearing on Larry King and the ongoing NBA playoffs.

On Chris Bosh- “He understands what the Heat have to do, what Pat Riley has to do. I think reality has set in. I don’t think it’ll be as contentious as it was at the beginning. I think Chris has moved on in his life. There’s going to be another step for him.”

On the NBA playoffs- “This is a year the East looks wide open. There’s no way the Clippers team I saw on Saturday is going to beat Golden State.”

On Miami trading for Carmelo Anthony- “Pay Riley will always kick the tires on something like this.”

On what free agents he would like to see for the Heat- “The free agent I like is Danilo Gallinari.”

On the HEAT’s draft pick- “I think this draft is so good, if you can trade up, do it. Everyone has a number attached to them.”

