Water Aerobics Keeps Seniors Moving & Provides Therapeutic Benefits

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) — For anyone recovering from knee or hip replacement surgery as well as back pain, physical therapy is as close as your neighborhood pool.

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez discovered a group of retirees in Coconut Creek who keep moving in order to stay fit and healthy, plus they’re happily recovering from painful conditions at their community pool with regular water aerobics classes.

Finding a suitable fitness routine once you reach the golden years can be a challenge, but for Patty Snyder and her class, there is no excuse when it comes to staying healthy.

“I usually say my formula for the day is combine the air temperature and the water temperature, and if it’s over 150 degrees, we’re having a class!”

CBS4 met Patty, a volunteer water aerobics instructor and her group through our Moving U Campaign. Many members of the group have overcome health obstacles and now use water aerobics as a way to keep themselves moving every morning at the Township Aquatic Center.

“I’ve had double knee replacements and this was the best exercise and a couple of other ladies have had knees replaced, hips replaced, we have had cancer survivors, they all say it’s the best way to exercise,” explained Patty.

Patty is a retired high school math teacher who began the class as a student. When the previous teacher couldn’t continue, Patty jumped in.

“I guess the teacher in me just came through because I didn’t mind calling the exercises, we tried giving me a day off on Wednesdays and calling it wacky Wednesdays where they each had to name one of the exercises, but I found some weren’t coming on Wednesdays because they were afraid to call it,” explained Patty. “So I said okay I’ll take it over again. And I did give them homework, they had to go on the computer and find exercises.”

Holly Rose is also a volunteer water aerobics instructor who has been teaching for over 20 years. She is recovering from a hip replacement surgery and said deep water aerobics is an important part of her physical therapy.

“I feel normal in the water, I do. You keep your aerobic rate up, you’re steady on your feet, it’s a wonderful exercise. You don’t sweat like land, land hurts sometimes. Water doesn’t hurt; it’s good for every part of us. ”

Patty and Holly participate in daily classes, weather permitting, from 9:00-10:00am at the Township Aquatic Center in Coconut Creek.

Click here for more information.

There are many free or low-cost aquatic programs at local public parks throughout South Florida.

Here are a few:

Broward County

City of Davie Parks

City of Hollywood Parks

City of Miramar Parks

City of North Lauderdale Parks

City of Plantation Parks

City of Pompano Beach Parks

Miami-Dade County

City of Miami Parks

Miami-Dade County Parks

City of Miami Beach Parks

Remember, CBS4 wants to know what’s Moving U. Email your story to movingu@cbsmiami.com and let us know what you’re doing to stay healthy and happy. Perhaps what moves you will inspire others as well!