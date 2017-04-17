President Trump, First Lady Kick Off White House’s Easter Egg Roll

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 21 thousand guests are expected at the White House Monday to take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll. President Donald Trump and the first lady were there to kick off the fun.

In bows and fedoras, children gathered with their families bright and early for the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll.

After hosting a breakfast reception, the first family came out to the south lawn for the official start.

“As we renew this tradition, thank you for joining us. On behalf of the president and Barron, we wish you great fun and beautiful days coming ahead of us,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

The Easter Egg roll dates all the way back to 1878 when President Rutherford Hayes was in the White House. It’s so popular, the event goes on all day long.

This year’s festivities include more than a dozen activities, including a beanbag toss and mingling with costumed characters.

The main draw is the actual egg roll with kids swinging and missing. Andrew Torborg said it’s harder than it looks.

“I messed up the first one. I kind of just threw it on accident,” said Torborg.

For those who just can’t get the swing of it, there’s always another way to get the egg to the other side of the lawn.

Since the White House isn’t fully staffed yet, this year’s event is actually smaller than last year’s, when 35 thousand people attended.