Residents Asked To Consider Conservation In Water Shortage Warning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida residents are being asked to be conservative with their water as hotter and drier than normal conditions are expected within the coming months.

Last week the South Florida Water Management District issued a water shortage warning to all of the 8.1 million residents within the 16 counties that includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“The purpose of this warning is to urge South Florida families to voluntarily conserve more water,” said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Dan O’Keefe. “This effort will help your water supply last through the remainder of the dry season.”

The best way to be more conservative with our water supply is to minimize your use of H2O for your lawn. Click here to see your water use limits for your landscaping based on your county rules.

Officials say if locals don’t voluntarily comply, they may look into mandatory restrictions on water use to be able to distribute the remaining water supply and make it last until wet season which typically starts June 1st.

At last check, since the start of the dry season on November 1st, there has been less than half (44%) of the average rainfall in South Florida, according to SFWMD. Miami-Dade County was the only area from Orlando to the Florida Keys that got normal rainfall levels.

Last week, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency due to the drier conditions that have helped wildfires spread through parts of the state. With hotter and drier conditions expected, there’s an increased chance that more wildfires will spark and spread.

There’s also a ban in place on all open fires and campfires within Hendry, Glades, Okeechobee, Osceola and Polk counties. If drought conditions continue, the ban could be expanded to other locations.