Prince Harry Sought Help Decades After Losing His Mom, Princess Diana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Britain’s Prince Harry sought counseling in his late twenties to help deal with the grief of losing his mother more than a decade earlier, he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper who published the interview on Monday.
Harry, whose mother Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when he was just 12, said he had come “very close to a complete breakdown” on several occasions after shutting down his emotions, impacting both his work and his personal life.
“From an emotional side, I was like ‘right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything’,” he said in the interview.
He added that his older brother Prince William had encouraged him to seek help and had seen “a shrink” several times. He also took up boxing to help deal with aggression after feeling he was “on the verge of punching someone”.
The princes’ mother Diana was married to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles between 1981 and 1996, when the couple divorced. She was killed when the car she was in crashed while being chased by paparazzi on motorbikes.