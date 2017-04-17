Man Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer Now Facing Child Porn Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer is now facing child pornography charges.
Investigators first arrested 33-year-old Matthew Villemure Oliveira in 2015.
Detectives said he would dress up as an ICE agent – Glock included – and patrol his neighborhood.
According to the arrest report, Villemure Oliveira would pull over other vehicles and detain minors by flashing red and blue lights at them.
Police said Villemure Oliveira confessed to the crime, citing he did it “for the thrill of it” and he chose to impersonate an ICE agent because he “has always been passionate about immigrants coming into this country illegally.”
During the initial investigation, Villemure Oliveira apparently invited police to his home and allowed them to search his electronic devices, which authorities said they found child porn on.
The child porn charges caused a detective with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force to join the case.
The detective’s “investigation developed probable cause to present a combined (24) counts of possession of obscene material and possession of obscene communication.”
Villemure Oliveira, a convicted felon, was arrested at Plantation General Hospital and taken to the Broward County Jail.
Investigators said additional charges relative to child pornography and escaping custody while under government control are forthcoming.