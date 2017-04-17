BSO: Man Stabs Relative, Kidnaps 2-Year-Old Daughter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – Just before noon Monday, Broward Sheriff’s deputies were called out to an Oakland Park apartment complex to reports of a stabbing and child abduction.

“It’s crazy because I’ve never seen anything like this ever before,” said Monica Boyd, who heard the commotion.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Jean stabbed his mother’s cousin at an apartment off NE 40th Street and 1st Avenue before taking off with his 2-year-old daughter.

The relative rushed to the hospital. The relative’s condition is unknown.

“I just heard the commotion as far as like the breaks and her screaming. That’s about it,” Boyd said.

Deputies placed crime scene tape around a white vehicle as they spoke with potential witnesses about what happened.

“When I came out, I saw that she was inside the white truck. Somebody ended up calling the ambulance for her,” Boyd said.

About an hour later, deputies said they arrested Jean about a block away and found the child unharmed.

The girl, who wasn’t physically harmed, is in the care of family.

“We don’t know who these people are or nothing like that or if they’re from this area,” Boyd said.

BSO detectives continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.