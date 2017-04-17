No Holdout: Jarvis Landry Present At Dolphins Facility For Team Workout

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are gathering at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday and meet with head coach Adam Gase.

There is also expected to be some physical training, which could take place both on the practice field as well as in the gym.

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry is present and accounted for despite chatter that the fourth year wideout would hold out for a contract extension.

Landry is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him just over $800,000 in base salary.

The Dolphins are expected to offer Landry a suitable extension sometime before his current deal runs out.

Landry doesn’t seem phased by the fact that Miami has already extended players like Andre Branch, Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso and Reshad Jones this offseason.

He seems to trust that Gase and the Dolphins will fulfill their promise to take care of the wideout that many consider the face of the franchise.

And really, it would be silly if they didn’t.

Landry has caught 288 passes during his first three years in the NFL, more than any other rookie receiver has done in his initial three seasons.

He led Miami with 1,136 receiving yards in 2016 and is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

As recently as last week, Landry was in the United Kingdom along with other NFL players and writers helping to promote the game overseas during an annual NFL UK tour.

He popped into the headlines after making a bold prediction that the Dolphins would beat the New England Patriots twice this season.