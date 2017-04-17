James On Hurricanes Indoor Facility: “We Could Still Use A Little Help”

Miami Hurricanes athletic director, Blake James joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the rule changes coming to NCAA football programs and the latest around the Miami Hurricanes athletic program.

On NCAA rule changes- “I think what happened for college football and the students on Friday was a win.”

On what he likes from the changes – “I think it will be the early signing day. I think also the 10th coach is a big win for our young men. The situation with camps is also good. There’s some great things in that passage for us.”

On some of the differences- “What coaches now have is ten days to conduct camp. With that said, they need to be on their campus or primary facility. We could host a camp at Hard Rock [Stadium] if that was appealing to us.”

On two-a-days- “That was a no brainer, everyone wants what’s best for the student athletes, there wasn’t any push back or negotiation.”

On student transfers- “There is a committee that will look at transfers and decide what’s best. Part of that package that was passed on Friday is that we will change a number of different areas. I think there needs to be a general rule but you also need to look at each case. There’s always exceptions and everyone understands that and recognizes it.”

On Miami getting an indoor practice facility- “We are still fundraising for it; we are in a position where the campus felt comfortable moving forward with the project but we could still use a little help.”

