In The Recruiting Huddle: Demetrius Burns – Everglades Prep

PLAYER: Demetrius Burns

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Homestead Everglades Prep

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: If we learned one thing when it comes to football in South Florida, school size does not matter. It never really has. Here is one of the fast-emerging quarterback prospects in South Florida, who doesn’t attend a large school. While he had a tremendous sophomore year, this offseason has certainly been a time for Burns’ stock to rise – with positive showings at combines and at 7-on-7 events. With a strong and accurate arm in addition to being and a very good runner, expect Burns to continue to pick up interest during the spring and into the summer. He is an athlete to keep an eye on over the next two seasons.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5491062/demetrius-burns