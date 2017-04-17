Mother Accused Of Passing Out Drunk With Kids In Backseat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines mother is under arrest after police said she was passed out drunk in her vehicle with her two young children in the backseat.

Police were called out to an apartment complex off SW 118th avenue and 16th street Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors said Carolina Buitrago, 39, was passed out in the front seat of her gray Honda Accord with the engine off and her 2 and 4-year-old boys were in the backseat sweating.

“I just saw when the police were here and the boys came into my apartment and we hung out for a few hours,” said Michael Georges, a neighbor who knows the two little boys.

Georges was one of several Good Samaritans who stepped up to the plate to help out the boys when their mother was arrested.

“The mother abused the boys in the car. She was intoxicated. She was arrested and when I came outside the boys were outside playing with the police officers. The police officers were watching the kids,” said Georges.

Georges said the boys started playing with his dog until child protective services came.

“I was walking my dog, Arnold, and they were playing with my dog. They like to play with my dog when I’m outside walking. And my mom, she’s a social worker so the police officers allowed us to watch the kids until child protective services came,” said Georges.

According to the police report, Buitrago admitted to buying a bottle of vodka earlier in the day and driving around with her children.

Police said the 4-year-old boy had scratches on his left leg. He told officers his mother pinched him for no reason.

A neighbor also watched her hit him, according to the police report.

“They’re kids so they’re innocent so they were immune to the whole situation. I was amazed at how little they knew about what was going on. But they had some bruises on their legs,” said Georges.

Georges said for the couple of hours the boys were with him and his mother, trying to make the best of a terrible situation.

“Playing some video games. We ate, watched some TV. Just tried to keep them entertained,” said Georges.

Buitrago is charged with child abuse, child neglect and resisting arrest.