Boy Vanished In Pounding Surf

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is still no sign of an eight-year-old boy who disappeared in the rough surf off New Smyrna Beach.
Hezekiah Hill’s family went to the beach on Saturday to celebrate the Easter weekend. They say one minute he was in sight, the next he was gone.
“I can’t think, I can’t eat I can’t sleep. All I can think about is my son,” said his mother Bonita Hill.
Hill’s 11-year-old sister ran in after him but was also overwhelmed by the pounding waves and powerful current. Lifeguards were able to pull her out of the water.
The Coast Guard dispatched a boat and helicopter early Sunday to assist in the search.