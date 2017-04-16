Tensions Rise With Trump In Florida As North Korea Attempts Missile Launch

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – North Korea attempted to launch a missile Saturday but was not successful.

The attempt comes as tensions are high between the country and the U.S.

There were also more than 100 protests held nationwide on what’s normally Tax Day, demanding that President Trump release his tax returns.

North Korea showed off its military might at a parade celebrating the 105th birthday of its founding ruler Saturday.

But the country was less successful when it made good on a vow to test a missile.

The US military confirmed an unidentified missile launched Sunday morning local time on the east coast of the country blew up almost immediately.

At the parade, the North Koreans showed off for the first time an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The unsuccessful launch did not involve that type of missile.

Vice President Pence is visiting the region this weekend.

President Trump is spending Easter weekend at his Mar-a-lago estate in Florida where he was briefed on the launch.

Protesters and supporters of the President squared off in Berkeley, California Saturday.

On what’s usually tax day, April 15th, demonstrators demanded that President Trump release his tax returns.

Trump supporter John Beavers says he was attacked.

“They only want to hit me with brass knuckles on the blindside,” Beavers said. “We’re here for free speech. They don’t want that. They want confrontation.”

A couple protesters set American flags on fire and more than a dozen people were arrested.

More peaceful protests were held in dozens of cities across the country…including in Washington, Orlando and New York…where tens of thousands took part.

The protesters in New York City marched to Trump Tower, shutting down parts of midtown Manhattan to traffic.

“I’m here because I want Donald Trump to release his taxes,” said New York protester Tanya Tray. “What do you think they’ll reveal? Maybe some ties with Russia?”

The protests also targeted the President’s repeated trips to Florida.

Police confirm at least 15 people were arrested at the protest in Berkeley.